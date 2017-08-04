Boys & Girls Club, GRPD summer camp gets new pavilion

Campers at the unveiling of a new pavilion at Camp O'Malley on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2017. (Photo: Emma Nicholas, WZZM 13)

ALTO, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police Department police chiefs, current and former, met today to discuss the vital role that a local camp plays for both campers and officers.

Former police chiefs Harry Dolan and Kevin Belk, as well as David Rahinsky -- the current police chief of GRPD -- met Friday July 4, 2017 morning to tour Camp O'Malley, located in southeastern Kent County, just off the Thornapple River.

The camp also unveiled a new pavilion gifted to the camp by Peter Secchia in honor of the two former police chiefs.

Camp O'Malley is put on through a partnership between the Boys and Girls Club and GRPD. It's held every year.

The current and former police chiefs think the camp plays a vital role in building character for campers and police officers. The camp encourages campers to try new things, meet new people and make healthy choices while learning social skills, work as part of a team and more.

For more information about Camp O'Malley, visit their website.

