Bride left without a venue two weeks before wedding

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH., (WZZM)- - A Grand Rapids woman says she is being forced to find a new location for her reception two weeks before her wedding.

"This is every bride’s nightmare”, says Kanesha Cox. “I told them I could find a different location; I have emails and emails of other locations willing to do this and now I'm stuck without a venue."

It started in September of 2016. Kanesha chose the Ramada Plaza ballroom on 28th Street in Grand Rapids. She says she liked the location because it was five minutes away from her wedding venue at Calvin College. She signed a contract with Ramada for $3,917.76. The total included a ballroom for 130 people, food, audio equipment and a service charge of $616. It didn't include beverages. "When I signed the contract we discussed it, but the manager wasn't certain of the package, so he gave me a sheet with prices and said we would go over it later."

Kanesha e-mailed the manager in January. That's when she got the bad news; the hotel was undergoing changes. "And he advised me that they were going into renovations and changing to a Marriott and they had gotten rid of all their staff."

In the email Kanesha asks the manager, "Should I start looking for a back-up venue?” He writes that the renovations are underway and scheduled to be done in March. A week later he writes, "We have every confidence that we will be able to host your wedding on the 27th."

Kenesha sent out her invitations. In March, she went-in again, hoping to meet with the sales manager. "The renovations had not even started yet. Nothing at all."

Now in a panic, Kanesha asked to speak with the General Manager. "She said everything is going to be fine… by the time your wedding is done, everything will look beautiful and you won't even remember any of this happened. So, at this point this the GM is telling me this, so I believed her."

Kanesha says she also got an updated contract with beverages. The beverage package added $1994.35 to the bill. The service fee was also $1,040.87, instead of $616 in the original contract. The new total was $6,619.93.

In early May, Kenesha said she wanted to see the renovations. When she arrived, she says the work wasn’t even close to being done. "That's when they tell us, you're not going to be able to have it here, but we found you three other locations."

That's when Kanesha contacted 13 on your side for help. We attempted to talk to the sales manager. Off camera, he told us they found Kanesha another option and offered to pay the difference. Based on the new Ramada contract that's $471.

"All they offered was $500 from contractors for not having the work done and shuttling. So, they offered you $500 plus a shuttle to the new location? Correct."

The sales manager confirmed the $500 offer, but then, cut the conversation off. He referred us to their management company National Hospitality Services. So far, we have not received a statement from the company. We also contacted Ramada’s parent company, Wyndham Hotels, but did not get a response. As for the Marriott, it did respond. But says it has not finalized a deal with Ramada, so Ramada is still responsible for it's customers.

"I'm supposed to be enjoying everything about my wedding. Right now, my anxiety is through the roof. Every day I'm on edge. I'm breaking out in hives. It's just too much."

As for that new venue, Kanesha says it's going to cost $7019.40. "There's so much that's wrong with this. It's May already. I get married on May 27th. I don't want to worry about any of this." She has not signed a contract yet and will just have to keep her guests updated on where they need to go.

