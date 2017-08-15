Businesses surrounding Corner Bar cleaning up from smoke damage

The iconic Corner Bar sign has been brought down after a fire destroyed most of the building Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - A day after the fiery destruction of a downtown Rockford landmark, the Corner Bar, nearby shops and offices are trying to get back to business as usual

Bill Parker, owner of Parker Financial is surveying his damage.

"We had about two and a half feet of water down in the basement -- some smoke damage," Parker said.

Fortunately, everything in his basement is mostly clutter.

"All of our equipment is fine, computers fine, all the files are out in the cloud somewhere so things were okay," Parker said. "Basically it's just a big stinky mess right now but we're doing OK."

Behind the Corner Bar sits Kimberly's Boutique.

"Really devastating to the community and of course the owners, we felt so bad for the owners and just everybody sitting there watching it go down, it was scary, it was sad, it was mixed emotions on the whole thing," Kimberly Smith said.

Smith was expecting the worst.

"We have some standing water on the floors in different areas, we have some ceiling damage done that we have to replace," Smith said. "We're so thankful because it could have been so much worse, but really, we really lucked out, we're so thankful. Unless we lose just a few pieces of apparel up in the attic, the downstairs level was great."

Now it's just a matter of cleaning up, talking to insurance adjusters and getting things back on track.

"All in all I'm pretty grateful, and it's just stuff nobody got hurt, so I'm happy about that," Smith said.

