Caledonia school worker headed to trial for embezzlement

Anthony J. Marsiglia (Photo: Courtesy)

CALEDONIA, MICH. - A Caledonia school employee charged with embezzlement is headed to trial.

Anthony Marsigilia, 38, waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning.

Investigators say he took computers and projectors worth more than $28,000 from Duncan Lake Middle School. They say his thefts were tracked through "suspicious pawn shop transactions," dating back to 2011.

Marsiglia is now on administrative leave from his post at Caledonia community schools.

