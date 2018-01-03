WZZM
Candlelight vigil held for slain Wyoming woman

Vigil held for woman shot by her boyfriend

Amir Abbas, WZZM 12:31 AM. EST January 04, 2018

WYOMING, MICH. - A candlelight vigil was held in Wyoming on Wednesday, Jan. 3. 

Friends and family were honoring the life of 25-year-old mother Leticia Vela.

"My daughter...is gone," said Rose Ramirez, Vela's Mother.

Police say Vela was shot and killed by her boyfriend 37-year-old Ladale Williams-Nelson on New Years Day. Nelson claims the shooting was an accident, but Vela's mother said she refuses to believe him.

Read more: Man charged with shooting girlfriend in face on New Year's Day

"To me that was not an accident, you don't pull a gun on somebody's face, if it was an accident you should of never put a gun to somebody's face...that's not an accident," Ramirez said. 

Williams-Nelson is now facing multiple charges including open murder.

Vela's family has set-up a GoFundMe page to help Vela's children and assist in funeral costs.

Williams-Nelson is due back in court on January 17. 

