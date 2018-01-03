Candlelight vigil held for slain Wyoming woman

Wyoming vigil

WYOMING, MICH. - A candlelight vigil was held in Wyoming on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Friends and family were honoring the life of 25-year-old mother Leticia Vela.

"My daughter...is gone," said Rose Ramirez, Vela's Mother.

Police say Vela was shot and killed by her boyfriend 37-year-old Ladale Williams-Nelson on New Years Day. Nelson claims the shooting was an accident, but Vela's mother said she refuses to believe him.

"To me that was not an accident, you don't pull a gun on somebody's face, if it was an accident you should of never put a gun to somebody's face...that's not an accident," Ramirez said.

Williams-Nelson is now facing multiple charges including open murder.

Vela's family has set-up a GoFundMe page to help Vela's children and assist in funeral costs.

Williams-Nelson is due back in court on January 17.

