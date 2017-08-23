Car crashes into Grand Haven building, injures worker

A vehicle crashed into Jeske Pool Services in Grand Haven on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - A vehicle crashed into Jeske Pool Services in Grand Haven, and the 38-year-old driver said three people were involved.

The driver told WZZM 13's Jaleesa Irizarry she had been driving with her learner's permit when the crash occurred. She said the accident was an honest mistake, that she pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake.

A worker inside the store was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. She has since been released. The passenger of the vehicle was not injured.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

