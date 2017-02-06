Cascade Township residents worry about new business

Cascade Township

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - People in Cascade Township are worried about a noisy new business that might be coming to their area.

It's called the Fowling Warehouse and it combines bowling and football. The proposed location is the shopping plaza off 28th street just a couple hundred feet from homes.

Noise, late hours and drinking are some of the concerns. People in the area say it could hurt the family friendly vibe of Cascade Township.

"When there is a heavy drinking aspect and there's also a heavy competitive nature...you never know exactly who it could attract," says one resident.

A public meeting is planned with the Township Board at the Cascade Library this Wednesday night at 7pm.

(© 2017 WZZM)