Cat found after Corner Bar fire adopted by firefighter

ROCKFORD, MICH. - A kitten, found in the rubble of the Corner Bar after it was destroyed by a fire, has a new home with one of the firefighters who responded to that fire.

Smokey was rescued from the wreckage of the Rockford restaurant after the fire in August.

Drone footage of the Corner Bar in Rockford provided by Geoff Garman, owner of Aerial Views MI. The video was taken on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (Photo: Geoff Garman)

Firefighter Matt Van Dyken found out about Smokey and adopted the kitten through Carol's Ferals.

The founder of Carol's Ferals calls it her most satisfying adoption to date and a video was posted to YouTube about Smokey and the adoption.

Carol Manos says the cat was fast tracked so she could go home with Van Dyken. Manos added, "Smokey was a little hissy on Wednesday, but once she was put into her Daddy's arms, she melted. Then he melted. Then we all melted."

Carol's Ferals says they are grateful for every person who adopts from them, so they can take more friendly cats off the streets.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com

