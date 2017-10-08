Catch up on the news from the weekend

Michigan State running back Madre London (28) celebrates with teammate Tyler Higby in the end zone after scoring on a 16-yard screen pass against Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (Photo: Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press)

Catch up on some of the top stories from the weekend.

Local News

MSU beats Michigan

Michigan State running back Madre London (28) celebrates with teammate Tyler Higby in the end zone after scoring on a 16-yard screen pass against Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (Photo: Eric Seals, Detroit Free Press)

It was a rain-drenched game, but MSU came out on top 14-10.

Piece of an ArtPrize entry stolen from an artist who has cancer

Jon Krauss holding some players from his ArtPrize entry (Photo: Krauss Brothers)

Jon Krauss made football players out of recycled car parts with his brother Don for ArtPrize. The piece was on display at Peppinos, and according to Jon, one of the figures was stolen. Jon Krauss is currently battling cancer, and the piece taken was particularly significant to him.

A tree blew over and fell on an ice cream truck in Kalamazoo

(Photo: Kalamazoo Public Safety)

The ice cream truck driver was in the back of the vehicle reaching into a cooler when the tree fell over. Fortunately, the driver and two girls next to the truck had only minor injuries. But the tree also caused a power outage in Kalamazoo.

Ty Jaenicke's journey from getting a heart transplant back to hockey

Tyler Jaenicke received a kiss from his mother, Rhonda, before he underwent heart transplant surgery at the Spectrum Health Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Photo: Spectrum Health Beat)

Tyler Jaenicke grew up playing hockey. But when he was in high school, he noticed during a game that he couldn't catch his breath. He found out that his heart muscle was dying. Then, in April 2016, he got a heart transplant and now he is back on the ice.

ArtPrize Winners Announced

A. Lincoln and the Heartside Community Meal took home the big prizes.

National News

VP Mike Pence left a football game after some 49ers players kneeled during the national anthem

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign rally for Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) at HealthSouth Aviation on September 25, 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo: Hal Yeager/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

"I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem," Pence wrote in a tweet.

Harvey Weinstein got fired

Film producer Harvey Weinstein was fired from The Weinstein Co. following new information regarding his conduct.

Hurricane Nate battered a weary Southeast

(Photo: USA Today)

The remnants of Hurricane Nate lashed much of the Southeast with heavy rains and winds Sunday, fading to a tropical depression but still knocking out power to more than 100,000.

Police are investigating the death of a two-week old infant in Georgia

Courtney Bell and Chris McNabb reported their infant daughter missing on Saturday morning. Caliyah McNabb was born prematurely and weighed about five pounds. She was found on Sunday in a wooded area near the couple's home. Volunteers found her body wrapped in a blanket and under a log.

