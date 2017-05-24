Cedar Springs Brewing to open a farmer's market

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - The Cedar Springs Brewing company will soon be home to a farmer's market.

The CS Brew Farmers Market will happen on Thursdays from 8 a.m. until noon starting June 8, 2017. The farmers market will continue until October.

Customers will be able to buy produce, meats, dairy products and kettle corn, among other things.

Cedar Springs Brewing Company is located downtown at 95 North Main Street.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV