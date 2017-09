CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH - Cedar Springs handed Greenville its first loss in 2017, with a convincing 48-7 victory over the Yellow Jackets on Friday night at Red Hawk Stadium.

The Red Hawks led 40-0 at halftime. Greenville came out strong in the second half and scored on its first possession.

But Cedar used its powerful running game to control the clock, and win easily.

