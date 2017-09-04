Central Ga. girl battling cancer makes ultimate wish list

Karma was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma when she was three years old. The aspiring law enforcement officer says she wants to go on adventures, like swimming with mermaids.

A little girl who has captured the hearts of so many people here in Georgia is looking to swim with mermaids, hunt for treasure, and meet Taylor Swift, among many other activities.

Karma Lilly Little was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a type of cancer, when she was just three years old.



The Jeffersonville Elementary student recently celebrated her seventh birthday.



13WMAZ has previously reported on Little, who has always loved law enforcement officers.

Last year, she received the ultimate surprise of touring the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Shortly after, she became an honorary deputy in Twiggs County.



Little had been receiving treatment in both New York and Atlanta, but doctors recently agreed they have exhausted all of their treatment options, and Little’s cancer is terminal.



According to a post on the Believe in Karmiracles Facebook page, Little’s family is looking at hospice care options.



In spite of this, Little has a special wish list of all the things she wants to see and do.

Some of the items on the list include seeing the Northern Lights, exploring a cave, riding in a hot air balloon, and petting a sloth.

She already has plans in the works to do some of the other wishes on her list, like going to the beach and glass blowing.

Little’s family is asking for Central Georgia’s support if anyone thinks they can help.

In order to have these adventures, they will need to do some traveling, so they say gas cards, fast food cards, or hotel specials are all appreciated in the effort to make Little’s wishes a reality.

Her parents said on Facebook: "It's unbearable to imagine our world without Karma. But we are still clinging to HOPE. A cure. Praying for Karma's miracle.”



For more information on ways to contribute, visit their Facebook page or Gofundme account.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV