Century-old barn burns down, firefighter hurt by falling debris

Century-old barn destroyed after a fire on Friday, Feb. 17. (Photo: Courtesy of Oceana County Press)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A firefighter was hurt after being hit by falling debris while battling a barn fire Friday afternoon, Feb. 17, at 3091 West Grant Road.

The condition and the name of the firefighter were not immediately available. It appeared to be a non-life-threatening injury. The firefighter was being examined by Oceana County EMS, which was already on scene.

Firefighters from Shelby-Benona, Grant Township, Hart and Ferry Township were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4 p.m.

According to the Oceana County Press, the over 100-year-old barn with a timber frame and steel siding made conditions dangerous as the large beams and debris fell to the ground while being sprayed by water.

Story continues below.

The barn’s owner, Don Squire, said barn was built in the 1800s. It contained a playground area for his four young boys ages 3 to 12. It also housed lawn mowers, kayaks, yard tools, power tools and woodworking tools. Squire said he had no idea how the fire started. No one had been inside the barn since last Wednesday, he said. No animals or pets were inside the barn.

Squire said his wife called him when he was on his way home from work and told him the barn was on fire. His wife was home at the time of the fire, he said, but the barn is not easily visible from inside their home. A passerby called 911 to report the fire, Squire said.

Squire said he was thankful his house did not catch fire. Another nearby barn appeared to receive minimal damage.

The barn is insured, he said. The frame collapsed to the ground after firefighters attacked the blaze for over an hour.

No other information was immediately available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

Oceana County Press