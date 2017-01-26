Charges filed in accident that killed pedestrian in Georgetown Township

Charges filed in November death of Korey Taphouse, who was struck walking in Georgetown Township. (Courtesy Photo)

HUDSONVILLE, MICH. (WZZM) - A Zeeland woman with a clean driving record has been charged with a misdemeanor stemming from a fatal November accident in which a pedestrian was struck as he walked along Port Sheldon Street in Georgetown Township.

Korey Taphouse, a father of two, was struck while walking along Port Sheldon near 48th Avenue. He died the following day.

Police say the motorist who struck him continued driving, thinking she had hit a deer. She called 911 after arriving home.

A complaint has been authorized charging 46-year-old Heidi Louise Vanderbie with failing to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident. She has her first court appearance scheduled for Feb. 22.

The misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to a year in jail.

The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on Nov. 27. Taphouse, 30, was out for a walk, heading west on Port Sheldon, when he was struck by a 2012 Jeep not far from his home.

The married father of two daughters was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and died the next morning. He was an organ donor.

Since Taphouse’s death, his wife, Emily Taphouse, has lobbied Georgetown Township for improved lighting and sidewalks along the stretch of road where the accident occurred.

She was among dozens of people who attended a Georgetown Township meeting this week, urging officials to dedicate money for lighting and sidewalks.

