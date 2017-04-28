Charred barn still stands as deputies continue to investigate horse fire

LOWELL, MICH. - It's been nearly three weeks since a barn filled with 13 horses burned down and yet the charred structure still stands as Kent County deputies continue to investigate who is responsible for this tragedy.

Kat Welton, Director of The Barn for Equine Learning, said she can not wait for the structure to be torn down.

"Yesterday was a hard day," she said. "It was windy and hearing [the debris] and still smelling it and still being around it, that part is hard"

Since loosing 13 of her therapy horses, Welton has been inundated with kind words and gifts. One woman, who overheard a conversation at a local store, donated a gift card that paid for nearly half a new fence. Another stranger gifted seven of her miniature ponies.

"She just knew that they need[ed] to go to a place where they can get a lot of love and we definitely have a lot of love to give," Welton said.

Nearly $36,000 has been raised on a GoFundMe account set up for te business's reconstruction.

Therapy classes once offered for at-risk children are on hold as of now as Welton and her colleagues grieve.

"It's just I need to make sure I'm in a good place and can offer the best services," she said.

Security cameras have been installed around the farm to ease the minds of Welton's family and co-workers. No suspect has been named.

A second public work session is scheduled for Saturday, April 29th. Volunteers are welcomed between 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

