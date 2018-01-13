Chelsea Manning files to run for U.S. Senate in Maryland

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: OUT100 Newsmaker of the Year Chelsea Manning attends OUT Magazine #OUT100 Event presented by Lexus at the the Altman Building on November 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for OUT Magazine) (Photo: Bryan Bedder, 2017 Getty Images)

MARYLAND (WUSA9) - Chelsea Manning has filed to run as a Democrat for U.S. Senate in Maryland. This is according to a candidacy statement filed with the Federal Election Commission on January 11.

The seat Manning is vying for is currently held by Democrat Ben Cardin, who has held it since 2007.

Formerly a U.S. Army soldier assigned to be an intelligence analyst for the U.S. Department of Defense, Manning leaked classified military documents to WikiLeaks. She was subsequently convicted of violating the Espionage Act, among other charges, and sentenced to 35 years. After serving 7 years, her sentence was commuted by President Obama in 2017. Manning came out as a transgender woman in 2013.

After her release from prison, she moved to the suburbs in Maryland. According to her website, Maryland is her home state.

In September 2017, Manning was named a visiting fellow at Harvard University, before the invitation was rescinded after CIA Director Mike Pompeo protested.

© 2018 WUSA-TV