‘Chronic' crack cocaine user gets prison for Big Rapids bank robbery

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A man who admitted to robbing a Fifth Third Bank north of the Ferris State University campus in July while on parole for a similar heist was sentenced Tuesday to 12½ years in prison.

Anthony Oby Loose, described as a “chronic’’ crack cocaine user, admitted to robbing three banks, including the Fifth-Third in Big Rapids. As part of a plea agreement, charges in the two other cases were dismissed.

But Loose, 33, is still on the hook for restitution in all three heists – more than $20,400.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Maloney placed him on supervised release for three years once Loose gets out of federal prison.

He pleaded guilty last fall to taking $5,632 from the Big Rapids bank during a July 20 robbery. He approached a teller, demanded money and said he had a gun. He told a second teller: “You too, 100s, 50s, all of it,’’ court records show.

Loose was listed as a parole absconder in Grand Rapids on July 16, just four days before the robbery a few blocks north of the Ferris campus. He was arrested by Wyoming police about two weeks later.

“Mr. Loose never possessed a weapon in any of these events,’’ defense attorney Richard D. Stroba wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “He is truly remorseful for the harm he caused.

“He is angry with himself for being so weak as to have again fallen into the abyss of drug use,’’ Stroba wrote, adding that Loose was using crack cocaine chronically.

Charges were initially filed in district court in Big Rapids, but the case was dismissed after the U.S. Attorney’s Office took over prosecution.

Federal prosecutors also charged him with two robberies in June. The first occurred June 3 at Comerica Bank in Lansing which netted $2,744. Ten days later, Loose robbed Four Flags Credit Union in Niles, making off with $11,263.

A bank surveillance photo released after the Big Rapids robbery generated tips that led to this identification and arrest.

Loose in August, 2011 presented a note announcing a robbery at the Lakes Community Credit Union on Dixie Highway in Oakland County’s Waterford Township.

He was convicted in that case and sentenced in Nov. 2011 to between four and 40 years in prison. Loose was paroled to Grand Rapids in mid-November, 2015.

Loose has six prior convictions in Oakland, Livingston and Ingham counties. Offenses include assaulting/resisting a police officer and witness intimidation.

(© 2017 WZZM)