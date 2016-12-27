Cinnabon deletes Carrie Fisher tweet after backlash

For brands, Twitter is an important tool to help finesse their product into pop-culture conversation. When social media is done right, companies like Arby's become entwined with talk of
When it's done wrong, there's plenty of immediate backlash. Enter:
On Tuesday, in the wake of news that Star Wars icon
The post was swiftly deleted.
And the award for "Most Tasteless Brand Reaction To A Celebrity Death" goes to @Cinnabon. #fox5dc pic.twitter.com/XCraFJTZX2— Jim Lokay #fox5dc (@LokayFOX5) December 27, 2016
@Cinnabon Tacky. Get over yourself and stop capitalizing on the tragic loss of an icon.. #Objectification— Julie Alexandria (@JulieAlexandria) December 27, 2016
@mrmedina @Cinnabon It was only a matter of time until brands started promoting their products using her death— Sky Hartman (@Skyhartman) December 27, 2016
On the other hand, there were those who thought that the sardonic Fisher actually would have enjoyed the Cinnabon tweet.
I feel like Carrie Fisher would have gotten a kick out of the Cinnabon tweet to be honest.— Calvin (@calvinstowell) December 27, 2016
hot take: I'm think Carrie would like the Cinnabon tweet— dαníєl pαtríck jσnєs (@teamdanjones) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher had a marvelous sense of humor. @Cinnabon did nothing wrong. SJWs ruin everything. #LightenUpFrancis— Suz Snarknado (@CobaltZann) December 28, 2016
