City worker critically injured in Fremont

(Photo: Thinkstock)

FREMONT, MICH. - A city worker in Fremont was involved in a crash that led to the closing of Main Street on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

The worker got in an accident while driving a city vehicle and had to be removed from the scene by a medical chopper with critical injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m. on Main Street near Hillcrest, the road closed initially but is now open.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV