Civil rights group: President must support 'all Americans'

Protesters gather at JFK International Airport's Terminal 4 on Jan. 28, 2017, to demonstrate against President Trump's executive order to suspend refugee arrivals. (Photo: Bryan R. Smith, AFP/Getty Images)

DEARBORN, MICH. - A civil rights group is urging President Donald Trump to stand up "for all Americans, regardless of their faith."



Rula Aoun is director of the Dearborn, Michigan-based Arab-American Civil Rights League.



She says the organization "will lock elbows with all other civil rights groups and lovers of freedom" to protest the president's sweeping immigration order that includes temporarily barring citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering the United States.



Aoun said in a Sunday statement that President Trump needs to be a commander in chief "for all Americans, regardless of their faith."



She says other nations "may choose to live in fear of that which is different" but the U.S. is different.



Aoun says Americans "celebrate our differences and reveal to the world the beautiful kaleidoscope of human diversity."

