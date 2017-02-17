Civil rights panel: Flint water crisis linked to 'systemic racism'

Cases of bottled water await pick-up at a distribution center in Flint. (Photo: Paul Egan/Detroit Free Press)

LANSING, MICH. - The Flint drinking water crisis has its root causes in historical and systemic racism, the Michigan Civil Rights Commission said Friday in a hard-hitting report that calls the public health catastrophe " a complete failure of government" and recommends a rewrite of the state's emergency manager law and bias training for state officials.

The report, unanimously adopted at a meeting of the commission at the Northbank Center in downtown Flint, also calls for the creation of a "Truth and Reconciliation Commission" — a model that was used in South Africa after apartheid — as a way of rebuilding government trust and credibility by listening to and addressing specific concerns raised by Flint residents.

It calls on Gov. Rick Snyder to invite experts to provide training on "implicit bias" to his cabinet, his team responding to Flint, and to require all state departments, including the Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Health and Human Services, to do the same for their staff. Implicit bias is unconscious bias that can be directed toward historically disadvantaged groups, influencing decision-making.

And it includes the news media among the many institutions that could have served the residents of Flint better.

Among other changes, the report calls for a role for locally elected officials under a state-appointed emergency manager, a better appeals mechanism for unfavorable decisions, and a direct report by emergency managers to the elected governor, rather than the state treasurer, who is not elected.

"Would the Flint water crisis have been allowed to happen in Birmingham, Ann Arbor or East Grand Rapids?" the commission asks in the 135-page report.

"We believe that the answer is no, and that the vestiges of segregation found in Flint made it a unique target."

In a letter to the people of Flint that forms a preface to the report, the commission says Flint residents "have been subjected to unprecedented harm and hardship, much of it caused by structural and systemic discrimination and racism that have corroded your city, your institutions, and your water pipes, for generations."

The report outlines Flint's history from a once-prosperous GM hub for Michigan's auto industry to today's economically challenged city, detailing decades of racial discrimination in housing, education, and employment and lending practices. It says white flight to the suburbs contributed to today's situation in which a smaller and mostly black population struggles to maintain a water system built for a much larger city.

The commissioners said they are not alleging that decision-makers in the Flint crisis were racists, but that historic racism in Flint institutions, combined with implicit bias among decision makers, "played a significant role in creating the conditions that allowed the lead contamination to happen, and in the failure to recognize and address it in a timely fashion."

The civil rights commission, appointed by the governor, has eight members, of which no more than four can be members of the same political party. It is co-chaired by Arthur Horwitz, a West Bloomfield publishing executive; and Rasha Demashkieh, a Fort Gratiot pharmacist. Other members are: Mumtaz Haque of Troy, a public school administrator and cultural consultant; Deloris Hunt of Farmington Hills, a hospital human resources executive; Ricardo Resio of Saginaw, a human resources executive; Laura Reyes Kopack of Livonia, a director of the Mechanical Contractors Association; Linda Lee Tarver of Lansing, an official with the Michigan Secretary of State's Office; and Bradley Voss of Vicksburg, a Meijer director.

The report said that after lead poisoning of Flint's water supply began in April 2014, "government, particularly state government, was slow to recognize the emergency," which "exacerbated the harm significantly."

"Victims were ignored, advocates demeaned," though "in time the state did recognize there was a problem that needed to be fixed."

Systemic racism "was built into the foundation and growth of Flint, its industry and the suburban area surrounding it," the report said. "This is revealed through the story of housing, employment, tax base and regionalization which are interconnected in creating the legacy of Flint."

In recounting Flint's history, the report cites employment discrimination against blacks by major employers prior to World War II, when GM, for example, only offered blacks menial jobs such as janitors. The report describes restrictive housing covenants during the same time period that forced blacks to live only in certain neighborhoods, segregation at hotels and other facilities well into the 1950s, and discriminatory home selling, lending and education practices that continued in the 1970s and beyond.

Policies that allowed only whites to move to the suburbs contributed to a mostly black and non-affluent population in Flint attempting to support a costly water system designed for a population twice as large, the report said. High water costs were the major motive to leave the Detroit water system for the Karegnondi Water Authority, followed by a state-appointed emergency manager's decision to use the Flint River as an interim source, and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality's disastrous failure to require corrosion controls as part of the river water treatment process.

The report said the crisis is also an example of environmental injustice, and it called on the state to devise an environmental justice plan that provides for meaningful community participation and appeal procedures.

"The people of Flint did not enjoy the equal protection of environmental or public health laws, nor did they have a meaningful voice in the decisions leading up to the Flint water crisis," it said.

