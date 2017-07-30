Clinton lost, but Republicans still want to investigate her

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrat Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election, but some Republicans in Congress are intensifying their calls to investigate her and other Obama administration officials.



Congressional investigations have escalated into Russian meddling and possible links to President Donald Trump's campaign, and now some Republicans say the investigations should focus more on Democrats.



Several officials from the Obama administration and Clinton's campaign have appeared before or been interviewed by House and Senate Intelligence Committees as part of the Russia probe.



The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee has continued a separate investigation into whether Obama administration officials inappropriately made requests to "unmask" identities of Trump campaign officials in intelligence reports.



And the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee has approved a resolution to request documents related to the FBI's now-closed investigation of Clinton's emails.

