MUSKEGON, MICH. - Coast Guard members want to give everyone a reminder that their boats have been put in storage for the winter.

Meaning if there is an incident, the Coast Guard's response time will be a bit longer as they will be coming by car as oppose to by boat.

Those who do decide to venture out should definitely bring things like a flashlight, a marine radio and tools like screwdrivers to help you work your way out of the ice if an accident occurs.

Petty Officer Amanda Rall says being prepared for anything is key.

"We get out as soon as we can, but if you're going to go out like I said have a plan. Let somebody know or go with people. Know how you are going to call for help if you do fall in, and if you wear bright clothing we will be able to spot you easier," said Rall.

Officer Rall also advises that people should still wear life jackets out on the ice and always check the weather prior.

Marine radios can be purchased at any outdoor supply store and are able to put an individual directly in touch with the Coast Guard in case of emergency.

