A look inside the USCGC Mackinaw

USCGC Mackinaw (Photo: Coast Guard Festival)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Ever wanted to see the inside of the USCGC Mackinaw? Now you can -- for free!

Five United States Coast Guard ships arrived in port on Monday, July 31. Docked ships for the 2017 event include the USCGC Mackinaw, USCGC Alder, USCGC Bristol Bay, USCGC Biscayne Bay and CCGC Constable Carriere!

Tours are free but schedules are subject to change.

Rules and regulations

U.S. Coast Guard Cutters are property of the United States Government.

No Weapons are permitted onboard.

Shoes are required.

Proper attire is required.

No backpacks or large carry-ons are permitted onboard.

Bags and purses are subject to search.

No open food or beverages.

We retain the right to refuse entry.

No skating onboard.

Adults shall be responsible for and remain with children they are accompanying at all times.

For a full list of tour times, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Coast Guard Festival