American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven hosts Coast Guard Festival events

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Coast Guard Festival 2017 is now underway! The American Legion Post 28 in Grand Haven is hosting some special events in connection with the festival.

John Bilski, First Vice Commander of the Grand Haven American Legion and Dr. Gary Doublestein, Chair, Grand Haven American Legion 100th Anniversary Committee joined the Weekend Morning News team to talk about the Scottsville Clown Band performance, as well as a dinner hosted for those enlisted in the Coast Guard and their families.

They also talked about some of the ways their organization mentors youth, including sending local teens to Boys and Girls State leadership conferences.

For more information about the American Legion, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV