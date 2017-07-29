Coast Guard fest hosts cardboard boat race

WZZM Team at Coast Guard cardboard boat race on July 29, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - WZZM's Brett Aiello and Ryan Woolaver partnered up to take on the 2017 Coast Guard cardboard boat race on Saturday, July 29.

They may not have taken first place, but they did not sink! That's what really matters, isn't it?

Two classes of racers were featured in the 200-yard race along the seawall at Waterfront Stadium. The Buoy Class is for youth, ages 10-15. The Cutter Class is open to anyone age 16 and older.

Prize categories included fastest time, Fleet Award, Iceberg Award and People’s Choice. The Fleet Award went to the best themed boat, and the Iceberg Award went to the best sink.

© 2017 WZZM-TV