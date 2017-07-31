Coast Guard ships arrive in Grand Haven

A view from the bridge of the USCGC Mackinaw as it approaches the channel on Monday, July 31, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Ship tours are free!

Bring the family to see the ships arrive in port on Monday at approximately 1 p.m.

2017 ships that will be joining us are USCGC Mackinaw, USCGC Alder, USCGC Bristol Bay, USCGC Biscayne Bay, and CCGC Constable Carriere! Unfortunately, the intended USCGC McLane will not be in attendance this year.

There are still plenty of ships to tour and enjoy so please plan a visit!

Come to Grand Haven during Coast Guard festival to meet Coast Guard personnel who will lead you on tour of the Cutters. Tours are free but schedules are subject to change.

