Cruise-In Car Show at Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

Sunday, July 30 – 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Coast Guard City, USA is the greatest venue for a car show!

Bring your Antique, Classic, Vintage, Muscle Car, Street Rod, Tin Lizzy, Motor Cycle, or any favorite vehicle to Grand Haven’s most outstanding car show.

Awards, chosen by Coast Guard Personnel, Festival Committee, and Trophy sponsors, will be awarded at 1:30 p.m. The DJ will play your favorite music, and there will be lots of places to grab a bite to eat.

