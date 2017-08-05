Final weekend of Coast Guard Festival 2017

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - The weather looks just about perfect for the final Saturday of the 2017 Coast Gaurd Festival in Grand Haven which includes some of the festival's biggest events.

Annie Lengkeek, the festival's director of marketing, joined the Weekend Morning Team with some highlights including details about the Meijer Grand Parade that steps off at 11:45. As in year's past WZZM will take part with many members of our team walking the parade route.

The craft fair and ship tours continue Saturday. Fireworks follow the Elton John and Billie Joel tribute band at nightfall.

For a complete list of what's happening on Saturday, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV