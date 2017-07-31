Going through a Coast Guard 'boat boarding'

Dan Harland at the United Stated Coast Guard station in Grand Haven his dog Murray learning about boat safety on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND HAVE, MICH. - The United States Coast Guard will randomly board boats throughout the season in Michigan to see if they're properly registered and have the necessary safety equipment.

Boats are required to have the proper amount of life jackets, throwable floating devices, noise making devices and fire extinguishers among other gear.

If boats are missing critical safety equipment, the Coast Guard can terminate a voyage and send a boat back to shore.

The USCG encourages boaters to download their free mobile application to make sure their boats have the proper safety equipment.

