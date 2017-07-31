Grand City Skiers looking for new recruits

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - They flip, jump, lift and stack themselves high into the sky, all while on water skis! The Grand City Show Skiers perform at events all across Michigan performing for crowds.

The group has been together for nearly 40 years, all sharing a love for the sport.

The Grand City Show Skiers will perform at the annual Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The show is at the Lake Trust Credit Union Waterfront Stage starting at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased by clicking here.

The team is now looking to grow. Anyone can join, even without any experience. Members range in age from 7 to 77!

"Our team is a family dynamic" says member David Huisman. "We all get along, we're very close with each other."

If you're not into learning how to ski, they could use some help behind the scenes.

You can find more information on member dues and how to learn more information, by visiting their website.

