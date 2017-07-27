Grand Haven businesses prepare as Coast Guard Festival begins

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Light traffic and available parking are two luxuries Grand Haven won’t see too much of for the next 10 days.

The 94th annual Coast Guard Festival kicks off Friday, July 28. The Coast Guard Festival team began preparations one week after last year’s event, which brought in around 350,000 people, said Annie Lengkeek, the director of marketing.

"It does a lot for our tourism,” Lengkeek said. “Any business in Grand Haven will tell you their busiest time of year is during the coast guard festival."

The people at Jumpin’ Java echoed Lengkeek’s statements.

"[We get] a lot of the income that small businesses do not make up for during the winter time because of the lack of tourism and general activity in downtown Grand Haven," Barista Alex Walburg said.

Thousands of dollars and tourists, but for the people of Grand Haven, it all comes down to thanking the local coast guard station.

"We see these people out of a daily basis,” Lengkeek said. “And they really mean a lot to the community."

