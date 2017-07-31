Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival kicks off

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - Its that time of year, Grand Haven is filling up as thousands attend the week-long Coast Guard Festival.

The annual event kicked off Saturday, July 29, with the kids parade. The festival is put on to honor and respect the men and woman who serve in the Coast Guard. It's also an event that wouldn't happen without hundreds of volunteers, like Jim Query.

"I really fell in love with the whole deal," he said. Query has been volunteering since 1978.

"When I tell the people who run the festival now what it used to be like back in he wild and wooly days, they kind of look at me kind of funny."

Query has seen hundreds of thousands of people roll through over the years, but he says it never gets old.

"I've just never gotten tired of it. I've been very proud to be a part of it. It's a very special festival I'll put it up against any in the country."

A festival he says he'll continue to serve for a cause he finds worthy.

"They [the Coast Guard] do so much for everybody. You know, when they're called, somebody's in trouble or somebody needs help, they're always there," Query said. "That's what's special about them and we just want to honor them on their birthday and that's what we do and that's why we're Coast Guard City USA."

