Honoring the United States Coast Guard

National Memorial Service

Friday, August 4, 2017 at 4 p.m. Open to the public.

At the heart of the Coast Guard Festival is the National Memorial Service. This ceremony is held at Escanaba Park. We focus all our attention on the brave members of the United States Coast Guard, in particular those who have “passed over the bar” in the last year. Let us be thankful for their courage and always remember their bravery and commitment to America’s freedom. Semper Paratus!

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Memorial Service

Friday, August 4, 2017 at 11 a.m

Escanaba Park, Grand Haven. The Auxiliary Memorial Service honors those USCG Auxiliary members who served in Michigan and passed away in the last year.

Walk of Coast Guard History

Friday, August 4, 2017 at noon – Grand Haven City Hall

