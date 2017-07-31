WZZM 13 Weatherball Red Velvet ice cream available at The Pump House

GRAND HAVEN, MICH. - There's no better way to cool off and satisfy your sweet tooth than a one-stop-shop.

WZZM and The Pump House in Grand Haven joined forces to create a custom flavor for the 2017 Coast Guard Festival.

Because it’s such a big event for the lakeshore, and WZZM 13 is the media sponsor, we wanted to commemorate it with something everyone can enjoy.

Since The Pump House was launching a new treat line that was something different -- we decided that would fit perfectly with the unique and different content we try to provide to our viewers. And what’s more iconic than the WZZM 13 Weatherball?

That’s how WZZM 13 Weatherball Red Velvet cookie dough was born.

It’s available throughout the Coast Guard Festival at The Pump House in Grand Haven, right next to the carnival at 20 N Harbor Drive.

