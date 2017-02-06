Community holds rally to support students at Muskegon Heights Academy

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Community members who took part in a rally at the Muskegon Height Academy Monday afternoon told students at the school not to give up, and pledged they would do the same.

The Michigan School Reform Office gave academy parents notice in January the school could close.

The school has 200 students grades 7 - 12. The Muskegon Heights Academy is one of 38 Michigan schools in line for next level accountability. The School Reform Office could order additional state oversight in Muskegon Heights. The school could even be closed by the state.

Community members told the students they are working hard to get the closing option off the table.

"Seeing the people makes me excited and happy," said Aniesa Williams, Muskegon Heights Academy Senior. "We have people that stand behind us."

"If you was to shut this school down you are shutting down future lawyers, doctors, business owners," said DeKari Lawrence, Muskegon Heights Academy Senior.

Community members are asked to get involved by calling lawmakers, the governor, and the School Reform Office in Lansing to voice their concern.

Sometime in the next 30-days the state's school reform office will tour the Muskegon Heights Academy and meet with school leaders, parents, and students.

Only after that meeting will the district learn what, if any action the school reform office will impose on the Muskegon Heights Academy.

(© 2017 WZZM)