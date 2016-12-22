Community rallies together to give the gift of time

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Like millions across the country, the Cottrell family will be spending their holiday together. But unlike most, they will do so unsure if this will be the last one they spend with their Dad.

Ken Cottrell was diagnosed with colon cancer two years ago. When his wife's co-workers found out his illness progressed, they wanted to make sure the family spent their time together, not worrying about the little things.

"I'm amazed by how kind and generous the people I work with are," Ken's wife Cindy Cottrell said. The Grand Rapids resident works in Godfrey-Lee Public schools with educators Erin Barksdale and Libbie Drake. But when she's not working, she's tending to six kids and a husband battling for his life.

"I don't like to think that this could be our last Christmas together, try not to think about that, but its hard to always push that thought out of my mind," Cottrell said. "But that people want to do everything they can do to make this special for us alleviate whatever stress that can be associated with the holiday's, not having to do all that and just the financial relief that this has provided, is amazing. It really has created a slower easier pace during this time."

Which was exactly what Barksdale and Drake wanted to do. Dozens of people from the school district and even strangers donated goods to give the Cottrell's a stress-free holiday.

"Its devastating. It's a rough thing to go through, so worry about what's important and let the people around you to take care of the other stuff," Barksdale said.

A single gesture, worth a million memories.

"In this two year journey its been so many disappointments so much heartache, however there's been so many blessings along the way so many consolations," Cottrell said. "At this point we're just praying for a miracle and trying to cherish the time that we have left."

Overall, the Cottrell's received for more than 300 items this holiday.

