Community welcomes Muskegon Heights students back to school

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Students in Muskegon Heights returned to class Monday to the sounds of cheering and clapping.

Community members helped the school with the annual back to school fist bump.

"Today is all about welcoming students back," said Rané Garcia, Superintendent Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System.

The events is one of the many ways community members are supporting students in Muskegon Heights.

"And not only just today be the whole school year," said Eddie Sanders Jr.

Early Monday morning around 50-community members gathered outside the Muskegon Heights Academy. Those district supporters also greeted students at M.L.K., and Edgewood schools.

"I love Muskegon Heights," said student Kneiquewa Johns.

The event also challenges students to get good grades. "It is so important, it determines your future," said student Taniya Cook.

