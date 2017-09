A guide to apple orchards around West Michigan

Fall Apples

It's fall, which means it is officially apple picking season in West Michigan.

There are a number of U-Pick orchards and cider mills in the area. Here is a list of some that you should check out this autumn:

(Photo: Blok Orchard)

Where: 6365 4 Mile Rd NE, Ada, MI 49301

Hours: M-Sat 9 a.m. -5:30p.m.

(Photo: Crane Orchards)

Where: 6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408

Hours: 10-6 daily

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV