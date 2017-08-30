WZZM
Art Prize brings art to Helen Devos Children's Hospital

Art Prize took their mobile unit to Helen Devos Children's Hospital.

August 30, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Art Prize is just three weeks away. 

Today, the art competition got a head start by bringing their mobile workshop to Helen Devos Children's Hospital. 

Patients and families who might not be able to visit Art Prize had the chance to participate in art activities like coloring, painting and button making. 

