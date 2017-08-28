Be careful about donating to crowdfunding pages for hurricane help

(Photo: Sell, Sarah, WZZM)

When you see the damage in Texas, you might want to donate money. Your heart would certainly be in the right place. But, experts say to be careful who you're giving your money to.

This warning is primarily about crowd-funding sites.

They are all over social media right now. They range from GoFundMe pages for animal rescue groups to individual families looking for help to rebuild their homes.

Some, are legitimate pages. Others, are simply taking advantage of your kindness.

Phil Catlett with the Better Business Bureau of West Michigan says there are dozens of opportunities to give. “A lot are legitimate and the only way to know is to dig into it a little further. Don’t trust the first thing you read is accurate," he said.

"Our recommendation is to not go through a GoFundMe site unless it's somebody you know and trust that's raising money and you want to give for that reason. Otherwise, go directly to the giving site for organizations that we know are trustworthy and have the capacity to help," said Catlett.

The Better Business Bureau has a list of what it considers legitimate charitable organizations on its website

© 2017 WZZM-TV