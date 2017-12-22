Candlelight vigil held to support Brison Ricker's battle with brain cancer

Brison Ricker, photographed in the hospital, after being taken to the emergency room on Oct. 12, 2017. (Photo: Courtesy of Kim Ricker / Facebook)

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - 16 year old Brison Ricker continues to show the Cedar Springs community how to fight cancer. And on Friday night, Dec. 22 the community surrounded him with music and prayers

Ricker has been fighting an inoperable and terminal brain cancer since January 2016. In recent days his health has declined.

More than 100 people filled his front yard to light candles and sing songs.

This week doctors told his family the end of his fight is likely very close. "We got news this week progression got worse," said Brian Ricker, Brison's father.

But Brison is holding on, and his family hasn't given up hope either. It's part of the #RickerStrong slogan they've adopted.

"What that means is strength. Never give up faith, hope, courage, community," Brian said.

Ricker family friend Jennifer Peckover and others have organized a number of special events to support the Ricker family, but never one right outside the their front door.

"It is the closest event physically to Brison and that is powerful," said Peckover. "I hope he feels and can hear the music that is just right outside his bedroom door."

"He knows we are there," said Brian.

Brison is no longer speaking, and his breathing is labored. This week a hospice nurse began helping the family. Still those who went to the Ricker home on Friday prayed for healing and a Christmas Miracle.

"He shows us what strength is," said Brian. "He's our hero."

