Carlo's Pizza joins largest community pizza donation in history!

Pepperoni pizza from Little Caesars (Photo: Detroit Free Press file photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Friday, Feb. 9, is National Pizza Day.

Kamady Rudd caught up with Carlo's Pizza to celebrate! This year is even more special because they are joining a nationwide campaign called Slice Out Hunger.

By downloading the app Slice you can order a pizza and have it delivered to someone in need.

Slice Out Hunger has been around since 2009. This NYC-based nonprofit is run by pizza lovers and industry veterans.

Founder Scott Wiener established Slice Out Hunger with an annual pizza evert in NYC shortly after launching a company offering guided tours of New York’s top pizzerias. The event gained momentum and achieved 501(c)3 status in 2015, having already benefited hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers in need.

Now, Slice Out Hunger is extending its mission across the U.S. with campaigns and events that support both independent pizzerias and the communities they serve.

Carlo's Pizza is offering a 16" one topping pizza for $9 this Friday to celebrate National Pizza Day! If you want to be a part of the largest community pizza donation in history, don't forget to download that app and give back to your city!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV