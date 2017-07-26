City of Grand Rapids to break ground on 3 park improvement projects

Friends of GR Parks show plans (Photo: Phil Dawson)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The City of Grand Rapids has given makeovers to a handful of parks this year. Wednesday, July 26, city leaders will add to that list of parks undergoing improvements.

Three ground breaking ceremonies are happening this afternoon to kick off the renovation projects. Aberdeen Park alone will see upgrades totaling $430,000. It will include installation of a new water splash-pad, ADA improvements to the restrooms and new landscaping.

All of the work is made possible through funds generated from a seven year parks millage voters passed in 2013.

Earlier this month, the city unveiled work completed on Campau Park and Richmond Park. Those improvements cost nearly $1 million.

The park improvement projects are not just about enhancing recreational space for those who use them. Supporters believe they help make the surrounding communities stronger and more inviting.

The other two parks that will undergo immediate improvements are Ball Perkins and Alexander parks. Ball Perkins will get a new pedestrian nature trail, a new boardwalk and overlook to the wetland and new trail signs and benches. That project will coast roughly $155,000.

Alexander will be enhanced, to the tune of $190,000, with new playground equipment, community art, a new picnic area and landscaping.

City leaders hope to make improvements to all 74 city parks before the millage expires in 2020. Details about the ground breaking ceremonies can be found below:

3 p.m. at Aberdeen (2230 Eastern Ave. NE)

3:45 p.m. at Ball Perkins (1675 Perkins Ave.)

4:30 p.m. at Alexander (610 Alexander SE)

