Darryl Strawberry speaks of personal struggle at Guiding Light

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A former Major League All Star visited Grand Rapids to speak at Guiding Light and help raise money for their programs.

Guiding Light provides addiction treatment, counseling, and transitional housing for those looking to make a change.

Darryl Strawberry, an eight-time All Star with the New York Mets, spoke at Thursday's fundraiser. He shared his personal story of his fall from grace, and his comeback.

Strawberry emphasized how important aid groups like Guiding Light are in recovery.

"When you come to a place like this and you see a men's program, and I know the importance and the urgency of men being helped, it's going to take us, as brothers, to help them," he said. "We must not forget about our brother. Just because he has fallen on hard time and by the way side, we never should forget about our brothers."

Last year, Guiding Light helped put more than 700 people back to work creating an economic impact of $13.5 million in West Michigan.

