Fall fun: Hayrides, corn mazes, pumpkin patches—oh my!

WEST MICHIGAN - The air is crisp and the trees are bursting with color. Now is the best time to get outside and enjoy some of the great activities West Michigan has to offer in the fall.

So, grab your coziest sweater and cup of hot apple cider, and check out these hayrides, corn mazes and pumpkin patches.

Hayrides

(Photo: Moelker Orchards)

Moelker Orchards Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides

Where: 9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534

When: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sat. 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Teusink’s Pony Farm

Where: 1468 32nd St, Holland, MI 49423

When: Saturdays thru October 11 a.m - 1:30 p.m.

Koetsiers' Greenhouse

Where: 1601 Spaulding Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546

When: Mon-Thurs. 4-6 p.m. Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Fruit Ridge Hayrides

Where: 11966 Fruit Ridge NW Kent City, MI 49330

When: Fri. 5 -9 p.m. Sat. 12 -9 p.m. Sun. 12 -5 p.m.

Orchard Hill Farm Market

Where: Hayrides on Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.

When: 2934 68th St SE, Caledonia, MI 49316



Corn Mazes

(Photo: Bethke Farms)

Bethke Farms

Where: 12124 136th Ave. Grand Haven MI. 49417

When: Mon - Thur. 4 -7 p.m. Fri. - Sun. 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Robinette’s

Where: 3142 4 Mile Road, Grand Rapids, MI 49525

When: Opens at 10 a.m. Mon-Sat, and Noon on Sunday

Crane Orchards

Where: 6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408

When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m daily

Post Family Farm

Where: 5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426

When: Mon.-Thur. 3-7p.m. Fri 3 - 6p.m. Saturdays 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ed Dunneback & Girls Corn Maze

Where: 3025 6 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544

When: Fri. 12- 5 p.m. Sat. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sun. 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Gull Meadow Farms

Where: 8544 Gull Rd, Richland, MI 49083

When: Mon. - Thur. 4 -7 p.m., Fri. 4 -8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. -8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Pumpkin Patches

(Photo: Morse Brothers Farm)

Morse Brothers Farm

Where: 2925 6 Mile Rd NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321

When: Mon. - Fri. 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sat. 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Grange Fruit Farm

Where: 1900 13 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341

When: Mon. - Fri. 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Sat. 10 a.m. -4 p.m. Sun. 12-4 p.m.

Heidi’s Farmstand

Where: 11999 Cascade Rd SE, Lowell, MI 49331

When: Mon. - Thur. 6:30 a.m. -6 p.m. Fri. 6:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sat. 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Heritage Farms Market

Where: 1888 S Maple Island Rd, Fremont, MI 49412

When: Mon. - Sat. 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Sun. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Paulson’s Pumpkin Patch

Where: 11164 Belding Rd. Belding, Michigan 48809

When: Sun. - Sat. 9 a.m. -7 p.m.



Looking for more fall fun? Here is a list of apple orchards in the area and a guide to Michigan's best fall color drives.

