Fall fun: Hayrides, corn mazes, pumpkin patches—oh my!

WEST MICHIGAN - The air is crisp and the trees are bursting with color. Now is the best time to get outside and enjoy some of the great activities West Michigan has to offer in the fall.
So, grab your coziest sweater and cup of hot apple cider, and check out these hayrides, corn mazes and pumpkin patches.
Hayrides
Moelker Orchards Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides
Where: 9265 Kenowa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49534
When: Mon.-Fri. 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sat. 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Where: 1468 32nd St, Holland, MI 49423
When: Saturdays thru October 11 a.m - 1:30 p.m.
Where: 1601 Spaulding Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
When: Mon-Thurs. 4-6 p.m. Fri. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Where: 11966 Fruit Ridge NW Kent City, MI 49330
When: Fri. 5 -9 p.m. Sat. 12 -9 p.m. Sun. 12 -5 p.m.
Where: Hayrides on Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m.- 6 p.m.
When: 2934 68th St SE, Caledonia, MI 49316
Corn Mazes
Where: 12124 136th Ave. Grand Haven MI. 49417
When: Mon - Thur. 4 -7 p.m. Fri. - Sun. 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Where: 3142 4 Mile Road, Grand Rapids, MI 49525
When: Opens at 10 a.m. Mon-Sat, and Noon on Sunday
Where: 6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI 49408
When: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m daily
Where: 5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426
When: Mon.-Thur. 3-7p.m. Fri 3 - 6p.m. Saturdays 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Ed Dunneback & Girls Corn Maze
Where: 3025 6 Mile Rd NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49544
When: Fri. 12- 5 p.m. Sat. 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Sun. 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Where: 8544 Gull Rd, Richland, MI 49083
When: Mon. - Thur. 4 -7 p.m., Fri. 4 -8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m. -8 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m. -6 p.m.
Pumpkin Patches
Where: 2925 6 Mile Rd NW, Comstock Park, MI 49321
When: Mon. - Fri. 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sat. 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: 1900 13 Mile Rd NE, Rockford, MI 49341
When: Mon. - Fri. 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Sat. 10 a.m. -4 p.m. Sun. 12-4 p.m.
Where: 11999 Cascade Rd SE, Lowell, MI 49331
When: Mon. - Thur. 6:30 a.m. -6 p.m. Fri. 6:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sat. 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: 1888 S Maple Island Rd, Fremont, MI 49412
When: Mon. - Sat. 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Sun. 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: 11164 Belding Rd. Belding, Michigan 48809
When: Sun. - Sat. 9 a.m. -7 p.m.
Looking for more fall fun? Here is a list of apple orchards in the area and a guide to Michigan's best fall color drives.
