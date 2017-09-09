Five September 11 tributes happening around West Michigan

Man holding folded American flag, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

1. Annual West Michigan Day of Remembrance and Scout Salute

David P. Gelios a special agent in charge of the FBI's Detroit Division will commemorate the anniversary of the terrorist events of September 11, 2001, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For the 16th year, the President Ford Council and Boy Scouts of America will lead the West Michigan community in a day-long "Scout Salute" at the Gerald R. Ford Public Museum on Sept. 11 to pay respect to all those who died during the terrorist attacks. At sunrise and sunset, color guards from the Grand Rapids Police and Fire Departments will lower and raise the flag outside of the museum to commemorate the opening and closing of day's events. There will also be disaster preparedness events for school aged kids.

When: 7:05 a.m. - 7:59 p.m.

Where: Gerald R. Ford Museum, 303 Pearl St NW, Grand Rapids Ah-Nab-Awen Park, 220 Front Ave, Grand Rapids

2. The American Red Cross Blood Drive to honor 9/11 First Responders

The American Red Cross and the Boy Scouts of America are giving individuals the chance to help others and commemorate the events of Sept.11 by giving blood or volunteering their time. All who come to donate will receive free admission to the museum and a free commemorative T-shirt, while supplies last.

When: Sept. 11 from 11 a.m.- 4:45 p.m.

Where: Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, 303 Pearl St NW



3. The Fourth Annual Operation Golf with Heroes Golf Outing Teed Up for September 11

This golf outing is free for all police officers at fighters. First responders will recieve 18 holes of complementary golf, food and beverage services, and more throughout the event. The Golf with Heroes event will honor local law enforcement officers and firefighters from the Grand Rapids Police Department, Grand Rapids Fire Department and Kent County Sheriff's Office.

When: 7:45 a.m.Opening remarks 8 a.m. morning tee time 2 p.m. afternoon tee time

Where: Railside Golf Club, 2500 76th Street, Byron Center

4. Muskegon Tribute & Memorial Service

This is a tribute to current and fallen law enforcement, first responders and military from both Ottawa and Muskegon County since Sept. 11, 2001.

When: The motorcade starts at 10:30 a.m. and runs until 1:30 p.m.

Where: American Legion Riders Post 28, 700 S Harbor Dr, Grand Haven

5. 9/11 Commemorative Service for Kalamazoo Area

The service of remembrance will be held to mark the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in NYC and Washington DC. Television and radio personality Lori Moore will be the emcee for the afternoon. Dr. Edward Montgomery, the president of WMU will be the featured speaker. George Franklin will tell his story of escorting Muhammad Ali to the still smoking rubble of Ground Zero at the request of Mayor Giuliani. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Alexander Lipsey will offer closing remarks.



When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Bronson Park, 200 S Rose St, Kalamazoo

