Frederik Meijer Gardens plans to expand

Welcoming the World Honoring a Legacy of Love - Covenant Learning Center. (Photo: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park has plans to expand with a development called Welcoming the World: Honoring the Legacy of Love.

They are adding more space to accommodate the high numbers of people who go to the Gardens. In the last three years, 750,000 people have visited Frederik Meijer Gardens each year.

The plans include:

A new welcome center

A new Cook transportation center

Upgrades to the amphitheater

Expanding the existing building

A new outdoor picnic pavilion

Parking expansion

The fundraising goal for the project is $115 million, and 97.5 percent of that has already been raised.

