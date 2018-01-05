WZZM
Frederik Meijer Gardens shares video update on expansion project

Staff , WZZM 7:38 PM. EST January 05, 2018

Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park shared a video update of their $115 million expansion project. 

It is the first video in a series that showcases the progress of the project called Welcoming the World: Honoring a Legacy of Love. 

The park broke ground on the expansion in October 2017.

