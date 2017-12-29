WZZM
Funeral set for former dispatcher and B-93 radio DJ

Rose White , WZZM 8:16 AM. EST December 29, 2017

The visitation and funeral for John Wiechenthal have been scheduled. The visitation will be on Thursday, Jan. 4 from 6-8 p.m., and the funeral will be on Friday Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. Both will take place at Christ Lutheran Church, 2350 44th St.

Wiechenthal, 39, died on Dec. 21 after a pickup truck rear-ended his car and both vehicles went off the road and hit a utility pole. 

The 39-year-old worked full time as an Ionia County Dispatcher, and part-time as a radio DJ for B-93. He is survived by his wife, daughter and two step-daughters. 

Memorial contributions can be made to the John Wiechenthal Memorial Fund through any Macatawa Bank.

